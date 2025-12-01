Two people die in crash of stolen car late Monday morning, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two people died Monday after crashing into a pole, while trying to make a left-hand turn onto E. Alameda Avenue from S. Peoria Street in a stolen vehicle, the Aurora Police Department said.

The driver of the vehicle crashed while speeding away from Aurora police officers. The driver and passenger in the stolen vehicle both died. Aurora police said officers were monitoring the area for the stolen car and it was spotted just before 11:26 a.m. Monday.

Officers pursued the suspects for a few minutes before the crash occurred at 11:33 a.m. Monday.

E. Alameda Avenue and S. Peoria Street is shut down in all directions as a result of the crash cleanup and investigation, Aurora police said.