Two different law enforcement officers hurt in Arapahoe County motorcycle training exercise Thursday

Three different law enforcement officers were injured in a Arapahoe County motorcycle training exercise Thursday night, the Araphoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two different law enforcement officers were hurt in a motorcycle training exercise Thursday night, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said about two hours after three riders crashed.

The three motorcyclists wrecked near the intersection of E Chenango Drive and S Himalaya Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Two of them were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. However, the injuries were not serious.

The sheriff's office announced earlier Thursday, the motorcycle traffic unit would be taking part in a multi-agency training exercise from 6-9 p.m. The three motorcyclists involved in the crash were not Arapahoe County deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is currently under investigation, but the names of what law enforcement agencies the motorcyclists belong to are not being released right now, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

