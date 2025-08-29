Two crashes requiring extrication put three people in the hospital with injuries Thursday night

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two car crashes Thursday night required two people to be extricated from their vehicles, and sent three people to the hospital, the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) said.

Around 9:26 p.m. Thursday, the SACFD responded to a two-car crash at Highway 85 and 56th Ave. First responders had to extricate one person from their vehicle. Three total individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries in that crash.

At 9:27 p.m., another SACFD crew was called to a two-car crash at E. 74th Ave. and Dahlia Street. One person was trapped in that wreck and the driver of one of the vehicles required extrication as well.