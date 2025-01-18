Treacherous conditions expected as skiers head to Colorado's high country for MLK weekend

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning travelers about icy and snowy road conditions expected Friday night and Saturday morning as skiers head to the high country for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Drivers heading up Interstate 70 should prepare for significant travel difficulties, including the risk of flash freezing.

"It’s going to be a mess," said Dave Riggs, who stopped to fill up near Genesee before embarking on his journey on westbound I-70.

Denver7 News

Riggs decided to fuel up in anticipation of potential delays.

"Just coming up the hill, it got real slippery. So I pulled over here to fuel up just in case I have to spend the night somewhere," he added.

Many drivers are taking CDOT's warnings seriously, with some opting to stay off the roads altogether.

"Not going skiing. Staying home, bundle up, watch some movies, all that good stuff," said Kim, a driver who also stopped near Genesee.

The winter storm is expected to create challenges not only for travelers but maintenance crews. CDOT's plows are outfitted with technology that measures road friction to determine the appropriate de-icing and anti-icing products needed to maintain safety on the highways.

Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, is anticipating an influx of service calls this weekend.

The towing company typically responds to about 15 incidents per day. Stubblefield expects that number to skyrocket to around 75.

"There’s going to be one minute where the roads are going to be just dry to wet and not frozen over, and the next minute, around that corner wherever you're going to be, it’s going to be totally frozen," Stubblefield warned. "You’re going to be out of control. Be prepared. Don’t take anything for granted."

Stubblefield also emphasized the importance of moving over for anyone on the side of the road, if you do need to travel.

CDOT has reported record ski travel for MLK weekends in the past. Last year nearly 165,000 drivers traveled both east and westbound through the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Travelers can check current road conditions at cotrip.org.