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Trash truck crashes into pedestrian walking on I-76 Friday morning

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Denver7 News at 11 a.m.
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ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 76 Friday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers were called to the area of westbound I-76, just east of Interstate 25 and south of Thornton, around 6:09 a.m. Friday.

The driver of a Peterbilt trash truck was headed westbound on I-76 when they hit a pedestrian walking on the interstate,the preliminary CSP investigation found. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed for the crash investigation, as of 7:11 a.m. Friday, with no estimated time for reopening. Traffic was diverted to the lower junction.

Anyone who witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D261510.

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