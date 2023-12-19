WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The third construction fire in the last week cropped up at a Wheat Ridge apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The flames were contained to one unit on the first floor of the building at W. 38th Ave. and Upham Street, West Metro Fire Rescue posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WMFR on scene of a structure fire in a building under construction at 38th Ave. & Upham in Wheat Ridge. The fire was contained to one unit on the first floor. There is limited smoke damage throughout the rest of the building. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/sRGYSmgGZU — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 19, 2023

There was smoke damage to the rest of the building, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

With firefighters working the scene, W. 38th Ave. was closed for about an hour.

Wadsworth Boulevard remained open, which is what most of the detoured drivers are using to get around the shutdown.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Crews on Monday were unable to enter the still-burning remains of a large apartment complex under construction that caught fire sending a large plume of smoke over the Denver skyline on Saturday.

Before that,an Aurora construction site off the intersection of S. Aurora Parkway and S. Addison Court erupted into flames just after midnight last Thursday.

Wheat Ridge apartment complex under construction catches fire Tuesday morning