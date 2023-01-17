Watch Now
Westbound I-70 closed at Dotsero due to multi-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon, CSP says

Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 17, 2023
DENVER – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Dotsero due to a multi-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday morning.

Few details about the crash were immediately available, with the CSP only saying hazmat teams were in route because a tanker was leaking fuel.

Drivers heading that way should expect a long closure of the westbound lanes, CSP said.

Travelers were advised to use alternate routes for westbound traffic.

