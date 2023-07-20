DENVER — A semitruck lost control and slammed into the wall on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm.

It crashed into the wall, causing traffic backups for commuters in the Denver Tech Center.

That is a truck that has skidded out into the wall on SB 225 at I-25. pic.twitter.com/ZPBir0cbYZ — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 20, 2023

The traffic jam could be seen from Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras Thursday behind the wreck in the tunnel to get to southbound I-25.

Major delays grew all the way to before Yosemite Street.

Semitruck skidded out on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm

The left lane was blocked, but the right lane remained open.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended alternates like Cherry Creek Dam Road or Parker Road to East Dartmouth Avenue to Havana Street/East Hampden Avenue instead of southbound Interstate 225.

It looks like this truck in the SB 225 to SB 25 tunnel will be here a while so think about alternates like Cherry Creek Dam Road or Parker Rd to Dartmouth to Havana/Hampden instead of SB 225. pic.twitter.com/dkg7prHuFf — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 20, 2023