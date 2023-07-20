Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Semitruck skidded out on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm

Crash into the wall backing up traffic for commuters
A semitruck skidded out on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm. It crashed into the wall, causing traffic backups for commuters.
SB225 truck skids out.jpeg
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:30:44-04

DENVER — A semitruck lost control and slammed into the wall on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm.

It crashed into the wall, causing traffic backups for commuters in the Denver Tech Center.

The traffic jam could be seen from Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras Thursday behind the wreck in the tunnel to get to southbound I-25.

Major delays grew all the way to before Yosemite Street.

Semitruck skidded out on southbound Interstate 225 at Interstate 25 during Thursday morning's rain storm

The left lane was blocked, but the right lane remained open.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended alternates like Cherry Creek Dam Road or Parker Road to East Dartmouth Avenue to Havana Street/East Hampden Avenue instead of southbound Interstate 225.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018