Rollover on southbound Interstate 25 at East 23rd Ave. nearly stopped traffic Wednesday

"They worked at a fever pace and just cleared all lanes on southbound Interstate 25 after Speer Boulevard," Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said 30 minutes after the initial crash.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 26, 2023
DENVER, Colo. — A car rollover on southbound Interstate 25 after Speer Boulevard closed down lanes of the highway Wednesday morning, backing up traffic.

The crash happened in downtown Denver under East 23rd Ave. and Walter Street, leaving just two lanes open, which created backups from Interstate 76.

The firetrucks and ambulance left just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, but the upside down car remained on the interstate, leaving just two lanes open for morning commuters. It created a 65+ minute traffic jam from the north side of downtown Denver, according to Luber.

He advised alternate routes using side roads like Federal Boulevard, North Pecos Street and North Washington Street, expecting delays to linger for approximately another hour.

The front end of the downtown traffic jam started to move after 20th St., but the back end near I-76 remained packed in as of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

