Pedestrian hit by car Wednesday morning at Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway

A pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic Alert: #DCSO and @SouthMetroPIO on scene of an automobile vs pedestrian accident at Venneford Ranch rd and Highlands Ranch Pkwy. Updates will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/EsqRe1Q3Nd — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 6, 2024

This happened off Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a horrible scene in Highlands Ranch were someone was hit by a driver on Highlands Ranch parkway at Venneford Ranch Rd, just east of University. I've seen drivers go well over 60 mph on this road. Speeding is a major problem in there. pic.twitter.com/jyOpBZ02ah — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) March 6, 2024

One lane of eastbound Highlands Ranch Parkway at Venneford Ranch Road closed as of 7:26 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The agency recommended drivers find an alternative route.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 6, 6am