Pedestrian hit by car Wednesday morning at Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway

Posted at 7:34 AM, Mar 06, 2024
A pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

This happened off Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane of eastbound Highlands Ranch Parkway at Venneford Ranch Road closed as of 7:26 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The agency recommended drivers find an alternative route.

