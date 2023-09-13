One person dies in crash on Federal Blvd. just north of I-76 Wednesday morning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a crash on Federal Boulevard just north of I-76 Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed in the road. The driver remained on the scene.

Adams County Sheriff's Office tells me the crash on Federal involved a person who was hit and killed on the roadway. The driver remained on scene. Don't know more of the circumstances than that.



NB Federal is closed at I-76. SB is closed at 64th Ave. You can use Pecos or Lowell… pic.twitter.com/TeIaFaDNBI — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 13, 2023

Northbound Federal Boulevard closed at I-76, and southbound Federal closed at 64th Ave.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use North Pecos Street or Lowell Boulevard to get around the shutdown.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. As of 5:00 a.m., there was no estimated time when either direction of Federal would reopen.

