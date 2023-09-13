Watch Now
One person dies in crash on Federal Blvd. just north of I-76 Wednesday morning

Northbound Federal Blvd. closed at I-76, southbound Federal closed at 64th Ave.
One person died in a crash on Federal Boulevard just north of I-76 Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed in the road.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 13, 2023
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a crash on Federal Boulevard just north of I-76 Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed in the road. The driver remained on the scene.

Northbound Federal Boulevard closed at I-76, and southbound Federal closed at 64th Ave.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use North Pecos Street or Lowell Boulevard to get around the shutdown.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. As of 5:00 a.m., there was no estimated time when either direction of Federal would reopen.

