One person died in crash on C-470 between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard Friday, CSP says

Eastbound C-470 is shut down between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard. Wadsworth Boulevard is also closed under C-470.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Aug 25, 2023
One person died in a crash on C-470 between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard Friday just after midnight, Colorado State Patrol confirmed to Denver7.

The driver of a Hyundai Veloster was ejected from the car during the wreck, according to CSP. And the vehicle rolled down the embankment on C-470, CSP said.

Eastbound C-470 was shut down between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard for about six hours Friday, and Wadsworth was also closed under C-470.

Going south, Denver7 Traffic Expert recommended drivers use West Chatfield Avenue to get to Kipling Street, and then Kipling to Ute and then South Owen Street to get you back over to Wadsworth Boulevard.

And he said you could do the same thing to go north and get around the closure.

