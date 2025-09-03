One person died after a loose tire crashed into their car on I-25 in Lone Tree on Tuesday

LONE TREE, Colo. — One person died on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree on Tuesday after a tire from a vehicle in the northbound lanes became loose and crashed into a driver headed south, authorities said on Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Lone Tree Police Department first responded to a report about the crash on I-25 at 3:15 p.m. The crash had happened in the southbound lanes just north of RidgeGate Parkway.

Denver7

Based on their investigation, they determined that a driver headed south had been struck by a tire that came off a vehicle in the northbound lanes. The driver who lost the tires pulled over to the shoulder and stayed at the scene.

The driver in the southbound lanes died of their injuries, police said. That person has not yet been identified.

It is not yet clear if anybody will be charged in connection with this crash.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes, including during rush hour, on Tuesday, the city posted on social media.

At 6:12 p.m., all lanes reopened on I-25.

No other details were immediately available as of publishing time.