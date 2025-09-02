Crash investigation underway on southbound I-25 north of RidgeGate Parkway; drivers asked to avoid the area

LONE TREE, Colo. — Drivers should avoid southbound Interstate 25 in Lone Tree as officials investigate a multi-vehicle crash north of RidgeGate Parkway, according to the City of Lone Tree.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the two left lanes of I-25 in the area remain closed. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes, including during rush hour, the city posted on social media.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

There was no word on any injuries or fatalities as of publishing time.

At 4 p.m., a fire truck, tow truck, police vehicle and a sedan remained at the crash site.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.