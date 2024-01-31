Once baked? Potatoes tumble out of semitruck after trailer catches fire on NB Hwy. 285 off-ramp Wednesday

Once baked? Potatoes tumbled out of a semitruck after the trailer caught fire on the northbound Highway 285 off-ramp Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries, according to a West Metro Fire post on the social media site X.

WMFR on a semi truck fire at C470 & 285. Brakes caught fire, no injuries. Trailer transporting potatoes. Traffic is affected- eastbound on ramp to C470 and northbound on ramp to 285 closed. pic.twitter.com/79S7ooYSsN — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 31, 2024

The brakes caught fire, according to West Metro Fire. Then, the flames spread to the dry grass next to the highway, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

"This will be an all-day cleanup," Luber said.

Traffic alert: East bound on ramp to c470 and northbound on ramp to 285 closed. Semi truck full of food on fire. pic.twitter.com/lY472NYP21 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 31, 2024

Firefighters worked on the ramp to C-470 to get the fire under control fairly quickly. By 6:30 a.m., the ramp was still closed.

It has since reopened.

The northbound Highway 285 off-ramp where the fire happened was also shut down, affecting traffic.

But as of 9 a.m., that ramp reopened with no delay for drivers.

But when crews "come back to haul it away, there will be another closure of that ramp," Luber said.

The ramp from NB 285 to EB 470 has reopened past the burned out shell of the semi trailer that caught fire earlier this morning. No delay now2 but when they come back to haul it away there will be another closure of that ramp. pic.twitter.com/qWXw5IIGvl — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 31, 2024

To get around it, Luber recommended drivers use the cloverleaf. Take the northbound Highway 285 exit to westbound C-470, then keep looping around until you get to eastbound C-470.

Semitruck carrying potatoes catches fire on off-ramp from NB Hwy. 285 Wednesday