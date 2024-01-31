Watch Now
Once baked? Potatoes tumble out of semitruck after trailer catches fire on NB Hwy. 285 off-ramp Wednesday

A semitruck carrying potatoes caught fire on the off-ramp from northbound Highway 285 Wednesday morning, West Metro Fire said in a post on the social media site X.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 11:58:01-05

Once baked? Potatoes tumbled out of a semitruck after the trailer caught fire on the northbound Highway 285 off-ramp Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries, according to a West Metro Fire post on the social media site X.

The brakes caught fire, according to West Metro Fire. Then, the flames spread to the dry grass next to the highway, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

"This will be an all-day cleanup," Luber said.

Firefighters worked on the ramp to C-470 to get the fire under control fairly quickly. By 6:30 a.m., the ramp was still closed.

It has since reopened.

The northbound Highway 285 off-ramp where the fire happened was also shut down, affecting traffic.

But as of 9 a.m., that ramp reopened with no delay for drivers.

But when crews "come back to haul it away, there will be another closure of that ramp," Luber said.

To get around it, Luber recommended drivers use the cloverleaf. Take the northbound Highway 285 exit to westbound C-470, then keep looping around until you get to eastbound C-470.

