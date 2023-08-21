Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway reopened Monday morning after multi-vehicle crash closed road

A couple people taken to the hospital with unknown extent of their injuries, Colorado State Patorl says
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
NB I-25 RidgeGate crash.jpeg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:03:14-04

Northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway has reopened Monday morning after multiple cars crashed, closing the road for a little more than an hour, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A couple people were taken to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, Sgt. Troy Kessle with CSP told Denver7.

The crash happened by Cabella's around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The traffic backup started at Castle Pines Parkway as troopers shut down I-25 between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use side roads and avoid northbound I-25 out of Castle Rock or Castle Pines for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018