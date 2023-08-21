Northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway reopened Monday morning after multi-vehicle crash closed road

Northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway has reopened Monday morning after multiple cars crashed, closing the road for a little more than an hour, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A couple people were taken to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, Sgt. Troy Kessle with CSP told Denver7.

The crash happened by Cabella's around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The traffic backup started at Castle Pines Parkway as troopers shut down I-25 between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 193 - Lincoln Avenue. https://t.co/KRNp8jqfZJ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 21, 2023

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use side roads and avoid northbound I-25 out of Castle Rock or Castle Pines for the next few hours.

The backup starts at Castle Pines Parkway. Use side roads for now and don't use NB 25 out of Castle Rock or Castle Pines. pic.twitter.com/r4FHWJ0OYD — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 21, 2023

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.