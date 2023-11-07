Northbound I-25 before 84th Ave. closes at U.S. 36 Tuesday morning for crash

Northbound Interstate 25 before 84th Ave. was temporarily closed at U.S. Route 36 Tuesday morning for a major crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

All lanes were temporarily blocked as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

However, by 5:40 a.m., the rolled car was pulled off the interstate with a tow rope.

It looks like NB 25 is going to be closed at US 36 pushing all traffic west. You can use that to Pecos.



I would exit I-76/70th Ave. Go to 70th Ave, Right then immediate left on Washington Street up to 84th and back to I-25. pic.twitter.com/9VRnUJVkhS — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) November 7, 2023

You can use U.S. 36 to get to Pecos Street. Or you can exit Interstate 76 at 70th Ave., take a right then an immediate left on Washington Street up to 84th Ave. and back on to I-25, Luber recommended.