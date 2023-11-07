Watch Now
Northbound I-25 before 84th Ave. closes at U.S. 36 Tuesday morning for crash

Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 07, 2023
Northbound Interstate 25 before 84th Ave. was temporarily closed at U.S. Route 36 Tuesday morning for a major crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

All lanes were temporarily blocked as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

However, by 5:40 a.m., the rolled car was pulled off the interstate with a tow rope.

You can use U.S. 36 to get to Pecos Street. Or you can exit Interstate 76 at 70th Ave., take a right then an immediate left on Washington Street up to 84th Ave. and back on to I-25, Luber recommended.

