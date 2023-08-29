Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 between Peoria and Havana Street trapped people

A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70, between Peoria and Havana Street Tuesday morning, trapped people and shut down the left and center lanes.

The wreck involved three people, and there were serious injuries, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Westbound I-70 remained open but was reduced to just one lane. The right lane was still letting traffic through, but traffic backed up from Interstate 225.

With only one lane getting through, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended using side roads to avoid the wreck. He said you could use roads south of or north of I-70 to get to Havana and then rejoin westbound I-70 again from there.

I would still use roads south of or north of I-70 to get around this WB 70 wreck btwn Peoria and Havana. Get to Havana and then join WB 70 again from there. pic.twitter.com/oYknDqLDNM — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 29, 2023