Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 between Peoria and Havana Street trapped people

Backups extend to I-225; Side roads recommended
There is no confirmation yet on how many people were involved and if anyone was injured. The right lane of westbound I-70 remained open following the crash, but traffic backed up from Interstate 225.
wb i-70 between peoria and havana.jpeg
havana and peoria on wb i-70.jpeg
I70 at peoria and havana crash.jpeg
westbound i7- crash 8:29.jpeg
westbound i-70 crash 8:29-23.jpeg
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:10:28-04

A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70, between Peoria and Havana Street Tuesday morning, trapped people and shut down the left and center lanes.

The wreck involved three people, and there were serious injuries, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Westbound I-70 remained open but was reduced to just one lane. The right lane was still letting traffic through, but traffic backed up from Interstate 225.

With only one lane getting through, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended using side roads to avoid the wreck. He said you could use roads south of or north of I-70 to get to Havana and then rejoin westbound I-70 again from there.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

