1 person hospitalized in crash on southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado State Highway 7 Monday

One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado State Highway 7 Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

Broomfield police are taking over the crash investigation, CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, the agency's public information officer, told Denver7.

The wreck closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 25 after the Erie exit for about an hour, the Broomfield Police Department said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨All SB lanes of I-25 are closed just south of Hwy 7 for a crash involving multiple vehicles. Please avoid the area if possible. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) November 13, 2023

There was a rollover a black pickup truck visible from AirTracker7, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

I do not have any info yet on injuries in this serious rollover of that black pickup on SB 25 after the Erie exit. All of SB 25 is temporarily closed for now. pic.twitter.com/ytRS1jWxFI — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) November 13, 2023

Huron Street or any of the side roads would be a good alternate route, Luber recommended to drivers Monday morning. Get down to 144th Ave. and then rejoin southbound I-25, Luber said.

