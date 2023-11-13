Watch Now
1 person hospitalized in crash on southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado State Highway 7 Monday

Multi-vehicle wreck closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 25 after Erie exit
A multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado State Highway 7 Monday morning, the Broomfield Police Department confirmed.
Black pickup crash SB I-25.jpeg
Black pickup rollover SB I_25.jpeg
SB I-25 crash November 13.jpeg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 09:59:29-05

One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 south of Colorado State Highway 7 Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

Broomfield police are taking over the crash investigation, CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, the agency's public information officer, told Denver7.

The wreck closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 25 after the Erie exit for about an hour, the Broomfield Police Department said.

There was a rollover a black pickup truck visible from AirTracker7, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

Huron Street or any of the side roads would be a good alternate route, Luber recommended to drivers Monday morning. Get down to 144th Ave. and then rejoin southbound I-25, Luber said.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
