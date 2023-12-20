Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Windsor early Wednesday morning, police say

WINDSOR, Colo. — A man was killed following a two-vehicle collision in southwest Windsor early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The driver – who has not been identified – was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cherry Blossom Dr. and Colorado Blvd. sometime before 5:18 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Windsor Police Department.

The man, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was not injured, police said.

The intersection was closed as police combed the scene of the crash but roads were back open by Wednesday afternoon.

The Windsor Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone with information who has not already spoken with investigators is asked to contact Officer Cole Salinas at 970 674-6400 or by email at csalinas@windsorgov.com.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 20, 11am