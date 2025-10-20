I-70 reopens at the Eisenhower Tunnel following several slid-offs due to snowy conditions, CDOT says

DENVER — Both lanes of Interstate 70 were back open at the Eisenhower Tunnel following several slid-offs reported on the highway earlier in the morning, state transportation official said Monday.

The highway was shut down in both directions at the tunnel shortly after 7:15 a.m. Monday as a cold front brought snow to the Front Range mountains in the early hours of the day.

The full closure of the highway did not last long, however, after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was able to open up the westbound lanes, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

EB 70 remains closed for the moment at the tunnel. WB has reopened. I expect EB to open soon. pic.twitter.com/9wCYJcCfQD — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 20, 2025

CDOT confirmed the westbound lanes were back open by 7:36 a.m., with the eastbound lanes following shortly after 8 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Molter told Denver7 via the phone that no crashes were reported on the highway, but there were a number of slid-offs, which prompted the highway closure.

Snow and blowing snow are in store for the Colorado high country, with totals between 1 and 4 inches, and locally up to 6 inches in higher areas like the Park Range, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Travelers heading to the mountains will need good winter tires or approved traction control devices or risk getting fined.

"It is still very snowy and slow and slick and there are passenger traction laws in place," Luber said.