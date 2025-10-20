DENVER — A cold front is rolling through Colorado early this morning and the winds are kicking up on the edge of that front. The dry and windy weather today is leading to high fire danger across most of eastern Colorado.

We're also seeing some snow and blowing snow across the northern Front Range mountains. This snow will continue through early morning. Most of the snow will fall through early morning, with totals between 1 and 4 inches, and locally up to 6 inches in higher areas like the Park Range.

The winds will kick up even more across the metro area through early morning, with speeds between 20 to 40 mph and gusts closer to 60 mph. Some of the higher mountain peaks could see gusts up to 80 mph. It's a setup for blowing dust, downed branches, and definitely elevated fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most of eastern Colorado.

The wind calms down quite a bit Monday night into Tuesday as dry, west-northwest flow moves in. Temperatures will stay seasonal, with highs in the 60s across northeast Colorado. It will get cold tonight! A freeze warning goes into effect at midnight and cover the metro area through early Tuesday.

Colorado weather: High fire danger across the eastern plains Monday due to dry, windy conditions

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see mild and quiet weather most of the day Wednesday as a ridge builds in. But by late Wednesday night and into Thursday, another system rolls in — this one bringing the potential for mountain snow and a better shot at rain across the Palmer Divide and areas south of Denver toward Limon. Temperatures will cool off a bit with this system, likely dipping below seasonal averages on Thursday.

By Friday, things start to dry out again, with temps bouncing back to near normal. The weekend looks breezy, especially in the mountains, as stronger westerly winds develop. We might even see another chance for mountain snow by Sunday, while the plains remain mostly dry and warmer than average.

