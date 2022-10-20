Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Four-vehicle crash on I-270 near York Street causing delays for drivers Thursday morning

i-270 and york street crash oct 20 2022.jpg
AIRTRACKER7
i-270 and york street crash oct 20 2022.jpg
Posted at 7:00 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 09:00:03-04

DENVER – A four-vehicle crash on I-2570 near York Street is causing traffic delays for drivers Thursday morning.

The crash, which closed the westbound lanes of I-270 near York Street, happened sometime before 6 a.m. and left a large debris field, according to images from AIRTRACKER7.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler told Denver7 they received the report of the crash at 6:13 a.m. and once at the scene, people involved reported minor injuries.

One lane was open by about 6:19 a.m., according to the CSP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018