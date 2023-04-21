Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Crash closes northbound I-225 at Alameda Ave. Friday morning, according to Aurora police

Traffic diverted onto Alameda Ave. after crash involving two semi trucks
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
NB-I225 at Alameda Crash_April 21.png
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:38:34-04

AURORA, Colo. — Morning commuters were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday morning following a crash on northbound Interstate 225 at Alameda Ave.

There was a crash involving two semi trucks. One driver sitting in the resulting bottleneck told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber one of the semi-truck trailers rolled over.

All traffic was being diverted onto Alameda Ave. and then back onto northbound I-225 around the wreck. The Aurora Police Department warns drivers to expect this closure for the next few hours.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends using side roads. He says it's safe to get on northbound I-225 from 6th Ave. or Colfax Ave. to get to Interstate 70. It's also safe to use NB I-225 to get to Interstate 25 on to Parker Rd.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018