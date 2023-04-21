Crash closes northbound I-225 at Alameda Ave. Friday morning, according to Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — Morning commuters were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday morning following a crash on northbound Interstate 225 at Alameda Ave.

There was a crash involving two semi trucks. One driver sitting in the resulting bottleneck told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber one of the semi-truck trailers rolled over.

All traffic was being diverted onto Alameda Ave. and then back onto northbound I-225 around the wreck. The Aurora Police Department warns drivers to expect this closure for the next few hours.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends using side roads. He says it's safe to get on northbound I-225 from 6th Ave. or Colfax Ave. to get to Interstate 70. It's also safe to use NB I-225 to get to Interstate 25 on to Parker Rd.