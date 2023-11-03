Watch Now
Crash closes eastbound I-70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street for more than 5 hours Friday morning

A crash closed eastbound Interstate 70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street Friday morning. Most drivers used 44th Ave. as an alternate, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 09:36:03-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street reopened more than five hours after a crash closed the stretch of highway Friday morning, Wheat Ridge police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Wheat Ridge police tweeted.

Most drivers used 44th Ave. as an alternate route to get around the wreck, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

You could also take eastbound 6th Ave. from I-70 to get to Interstate 25 and then back up to I-70, Luber said. 6th Ave. was wide open, as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to Luber.

Colfax or any road south of 44th Ave. were all moving well around the closure of eastbound I-70 as well.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash at 2:42 a.m., and as of 6:26 a.m., AirTracker7 captured video of a firetruck still on scene.

The section of highway reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

Wheat Ridge police are investigating what happened.

