Crash closes eastbound I-70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street for more than 5 hours Friday morning

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street reopened more than five hours after a crash closed the stretch of highway Friday morning, Wheat Ridge police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Wheat Ridge police tweeted.

Most drivers used 44th Ave. as an alternate route to get around the wreck, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

You could also take eastbound 6th Ave. from I-70 to get to Interstate 25 and then back up to I-70, Luber said. 6th Ave. was wide open, as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to Luber.

This is our first look at the crash that caused EB 70 to be closed between Ward Rd and Kipling. I do not have any info yet on injuries or how serious they might be. Obviously it doesn't look good.



It looks like the investigation will take a while and the road will not reopen… pic.twitter.com/3xcbCRpark — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) November 3, 2023

Colfax or any road south of 44th Ave. were all moving well around the closure of eastbound I-70 as well.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash at 2:42 a.m., and as of 6:26 a.m., AirTracker7 captured video of a firetruck still on scene.

The section of highway reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 72; Ward Road and CO 391. https://t.co/luYh0kwpql — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 3, 2023

Wheat Ridge police are investigating what happened.