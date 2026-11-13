Colorado Blvd BRT project won't get center bus lanes, but the fight over its future is just starting

GLENDALE, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is pumping the brakes on plans for center-running bus lanes for its Colorado Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Design – a decision that has supporters and critics of the project both upset.

Earlier this month, the agency said its initial study "was sufficient to conclude that a center running bus configuration is not appropriate for this road; that will be removed from consideration in future review."

With funding tight and more data needed from the Colfax bus rapid transit (BRT) line, the agency says it won’t revisit the plans until 2028.

For now, CDOT is focusing on fixing sidewalks and making intersections safer along the corridor. Intersections identified for needed improvements include:



Bruce Randolph Avenue.

6th and 7th Avenue.

Mississippi Avenue.

1st Avenue.

Florida Avenue.

35th Avenue.

Transit advocates push back

Transit groups, including the Denver Streets Partnership, are pushing back against the latest change to the BRT design plan.

“We think it’s totally premature to take the option of center-running bus rapid transit off the table, precisely because we’re waiting to see how the Colfax center-running bus rapid transit works out,” said Jill Locantore, executive director of the Denver Streets Partnership.

Locantore said the wait doesn’t need to be long. “CDOT should be able to evaluate pretty quickly within six to 12 months after the Colfax BRT fully opens how that’s working.”

Transit groups have written to state and city leaders expressing their concerns with the change.

Opponents also mobilizing

Opponents of the project are organizing as well. Save Colorado Boulevard is a coalition of several neighborhood groups along the corridor.

The group wants to see BRT plans halted until regional transit leaders have at least two years’ worth of Colfax BRT data to incorporate into future planning and design plans.

Penfield Tate, an organizer with the group, said the coalition has never claimed the street is perfect.

“We have taken the position that you can’t slap, you know, restricted lanes in the middle of Colorado Boulevard without talking with people," he said.

Although the latest announcement is a win for the group, organizer Dana Busch said work remains.

“There are still questions, there are still issues at hand, and I think there needs to be more engagement with the community," she said.

Community forum falls through

That concern is growing after CDOT and the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) backed out of a community forum planned for Thursday night with the City of Glendale.

Glendale City Manager Chuck Line said the agencies need to show up.

“They need to attend and actually have real public forums that allow people to be able to come and even get information they don’t like," Line said.

CDOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Because CDOT is the lead agency on the project, DOTI said the city is sitting out the forum.

For now, both sides say the work isn’t done.