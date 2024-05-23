Watch Now
CBI issues Medina Alert Thursday morning for car suspected in hit-and-run crash

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash near 7700 E 36th Ave., east of Quebec Street.
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 23, 2024
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash near 7700 E 36th Ave., east of Quebec Street.

The driver hit a bicyclist Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to the CBI, causing serious injuries before driving away.

But the Denver Police Department said it happened on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in a post on the social media site X.

Denver7 has reached out to DPD to clarify the timeline. We are waiting to hear back.

The car believed to be involved was described as a white 2002 Kia Sedona with the temporary Colorado license plate number 6209647, the CBI said, with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

