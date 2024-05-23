CBI issues Medina Alert Thursday morning for car suspected in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash near 7700 E 36th Ave., east of Quebec Street.

Medina Alert - 2002 Kia Sedona, 4 door, white in color, Colorado temporary tag 6209647, with front end damage.

On May 22, 2024 at approximately 6:30 p.m. a white 2002 Kia Sedona hit a bicyclist near the 7700 East block of 36th Ave. (east of Quebec St,)



If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/j3YyrZ3U7Y — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 23, 2024

The driver hit a bicyclist Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to the CBI, causing serious injuries before driving away.

But the Denver Police Department said it happened on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in a post on the social media site X.

#ALERT: DPD has issued a Medina Alert for a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian and motorist that occurred on 5-21-24 at 6:26pm near 36th and Ulster. The vehicle is a 2002 White KIA Sedona temporary license CO plate 6209647. Please call 911 with any information #Denver pic.twitter.com/FQPsTjFnaW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2024

Denver7 has reached out to DPD to clarify the timeline. We are waiting to hear back.

The car believed to be involved was described as a white 2002 Kia Sedona with the temporary Colorado license plate number 6209647, the CBI said, with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

