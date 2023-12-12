NB I-25 at Alameda reopens after multi-vehicle crash across several lanes delays Tuesday morning commuters

Northbound Interstate E. Alameda Avenue has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash across several lanes of northbound Interstate 25 at E. Alameda Avenue created "major delays" for Tuesday morning commuters, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

"NB 25 is in essence temporarily closed at Alameda," Luber said as of 6:32 a.m.

NB 25 is in essence temporarily closed at Alameda. All traffic is pushing to the far right which is that lane from NB Santa Fe to NB 25. pic.twitter.com/lon1cRaZuC — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 12, 2023

All traffic pushed to the far right lane stemming from northbound Santa Fe Drive onto northbound I-25.

A bottleneck backed traffic up from Broadway, quickly growing to University Boulevard and beyond with only two lanes of the interstate open.

This wreck on NB 25 at Alameda will be a major problem for south side drivers going to downtown Denver. There are cars in the left lanes and right shoulder. Only 2 lanes are open. Expect major delays to develop back to University and beyond. pic.twitter.com/FLuLQXo4lj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 12, 2023

Drivers coming from the south metro, heading into downtown Denver faced the biggest problem, Luber said.

