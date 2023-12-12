Watch Now
NB I-25 at Alameda reopens after multi-vehicle crash across several lanes delays Tuesday morning commuters

A multiple-vehicle crash across multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 25 at E. Alameda Avenue created major delays for Tuesday morning commuters, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Northbound Interstate E. Alameda Avenue has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash across several lanes of northbound Interstate 25 at E. Alameda Avenue created "major delays" for Tuesday morning commuters, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

"NB 25 is in essence temporarily closed at Alameda," Luber said as of 6:32 a.m.

All traffic pushed to the far right lane stemming from northbound Santa Fe Drive onto northbound I-25.

A bottleneck backed traffic up from Broadway, quickly growing to University Boulevard and beyond with only two lanes of the interstate open.

Drivers coming from the south metro, heading into downtown Denver faced the biggest problem, Luber said.

