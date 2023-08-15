1 person hospitalized when 6 cars crashed Tuesday on southbound I-25 at Johnson's Corner

One person was sent to the hospital after six cars got into a crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Johnson's Corner, Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

All lanes on southbound I-25 reopened at Johnson's Corner after the wreck in a construction zone blocked traffic Tuesday morning.

This happened just north of Berthoud.

First responders had to go north in the closed southbound lanes to get to the wreck, and then they stopped in the lefthand shoulder on the northbound side of the interstate.

The traffic backup extended to before Highway 34 in Loveland.

Luber advised an alternate route using side roads.

Once lanes reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Luber said it could take 30 minutes for traffic to thin out from before Highway 34 to Berthoud.

All lanes on SB 25 after Johnson's Corner are blocked by this crash. No room to move in the4 construction zone. USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/C7fx3e6Uvt — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2023