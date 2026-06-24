1 person dies, 2 injured in early morning crash in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One woman died and two other people were injured after a crash in Greeley early Monday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 (also called W. 10th Street) near 59th Avenue.

First responders extricated both drivers from their vehicles and began life-saving measures at the scene before the injured individuals were transported to a hospital, the Greeley Police Department said. A passenger was also brought to the hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe a 33-year-old woman in a Honda CR-V had been headed eastbound on Highway 34 at the same time as a 45-year-old woman was driving westbound in a Chrysler sedan. While exact details of the crash are not yet available, the drivers collided, police said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She has not been identified as of publishing time.

A 38-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Honda, remains in the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler has been released, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Ed Kubala at Edward.Kubala@greeleypd.com.