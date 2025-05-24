Tips from Colorado drivers ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend: 'Call your mom' when stuck in traffic

DENVER — AAA projects more than 39 million people will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, many of whom will travel through the Front Range.

“We’re about 2,300 miles in, and we've got about 7,000 to go on this road trip,” said Ben Mather.

Mather and his wife, Anne, live in Florida and have been on the road for two weeks.

“It just happens to end up with Memorial Day in Denver,” said Mather, “The idea was just get in before rush hour on Friday.”

AAA said Friday afternoon may be busy for drivers, especially along the Front Range. But generally speaking, if you do still have to travel this weekend, you may not be roughing it too badly.

“This is sort of a new phenomenon, and it's come about in the wake of COVID-19. We pivoted to a remote work, a hybrid work schedule across employers. As a function of that, folks take longer trips,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA Colorado. “Now, folks take Friday off, and they work remotely on Friday, so Thursday becomes a major travel day.”



Hear more from AAA's Skyler McKinley in the video below

Memorial Day 2025 travel outlook with AAA

That’s exactly the reason why Austin Reed and his friends were heading back into town from the mountains on Friday.

“It was fine going our direction, but going up into the mountains, it was like traffic line after line,” said Reed.

As for hacks to hitting the road on a holiday weekend?

“Whatever your instinct is, do the opposite. The right lane’s faster,” said Reed.

“Pick a lane and dedicate to it and just make your way through,” added Mather.

“When you eventually do get stuck in traffic, call your mom. It’s a good time to catch up," said another driver.

Before you hit the road, AAA urges drivers to check if their tires have enough tread and that their car battery is in good health.

The next couple of days may not be as bad on the roads, but Monday is expected to be another hectic travel day, so plan ahead.