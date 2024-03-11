Three cars crash Monday morning on I-25 between Orchard and Belleview, causing backup

Three cars crashed Monday morning on Interstate 25 between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue, causing a backup for commuters.

We have a major problem in the DTC on NB 25 before Belleview. Rollover across the left lanes. Major backups forming now. pic.twitter.com/lWVm5Kp6hv — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) March 11, 2024

This happened around 7:45 a.m.

Only one lane was initially open on northbound I-25 to get past the rollover crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. The wreck backed up traffic, starting at County Line Road to the multi-car crash after Orchard.

No one was injured and no one was trapped, according to Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue.

The crash "was cleared in record time," Luber said. Not even 40 minutes later, all lanes reopened on northbound I-25 past Orchard.