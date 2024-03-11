Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

Three cars crash Monday morning on I-25 between Orchard and Belleview, causing backup

Belleview crash.jpeg
CDOT
Belleview crash.jpeg
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:26:20-04

Three cars crashed Monday morning on Interstate 25 between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue, causing a backup for commuters.

This happened around 7:45 a.m.

Only one lane was initially open on northbound I-25 to get past the rollover crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. The wreck backed up traffic, starting at County Line Road to the multi-car crash after Orchard.

No one was injured and no one was trapped, according to Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue.

The crash "was cleared in record time," Luber said. Not even 40 minutes later, all lanes reopened on northbound I-25 past Orchard.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018