Speeding on Peña Boulevard is 'significant issue', DPD says

DENVER — Speeding on Peña Boulevard is a "significant issue" the Denver International Airport Traffic Unit has identified, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Monday.

Denver Police Corporal Hamel gave out five tickets to drivers excessively speeding on Peña over the last two weeks. DPD said that included drivers going anywhere between 92 mph and 97 mph in the 65 mph zone.

Over the past four years, the DIA Traffic Unit has issued nine tickets for drivers speeding over 100 mph. The highest speed recorded by DPD was 124 mph.

In Colorado, speeding 25-39 mph over the limit is classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor and mandates the ticket recipient appear in court. Speeders can face fines from $150 to $300 and 10 to 90 days in jail. Speeding 40 mph or more is a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to DPD. Penalties include up to a year in jail and a 12-point ticket that can lead to the violator's license suspended.

DPD warns that not only are the speeds drivers are reaching illegal, but they are also extremely dangerous and pose a severe risk to everyone on the road.