Southbound I-25 closed from I-70 to 20th St. in Denver due to crash

DENVER — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed from I-70 to 20th Street in Denver due to a crash that injured two people.

In a post, the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a motorist and a motorcyclist in the area of southbound I-25 and Park Avenue West.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a motorist and motorcyclist in the area of SB I-25 and Park Ave W. Two parties were transported to a local hospital. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/IzfJdZRiw6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 27, 2025

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Delays are expected in the area. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.