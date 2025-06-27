Southbound I-25 closed from I-70 to 20th St. in Denver due to crash

DENVER — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed from I-70 to 20th Street in Denver due to a crash that injured two people.
In a post, the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a motorist and a motorcyclist in the area of southbound I-25 and Park Avenue West.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a motorist and motorcyclist in the area of SB I-25 and Park Ave W. Two parties were transported to a local hospital. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/IzfJdZRiw6— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 27, 2025
Two people were taken to the hospital.
Delays are expected in the area. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.