21-year-old motorcyclist arrested after crash that killed passenger, shut down southbound I-25 in Denver

DENVER — A motorcyclist was arrested following a crash that killed their passenger and shut down a portion of southbound Interstate 25 in Denver Thursday evening.

Around 8:37 p.m. Thursday, the Denver Police Department posted on social media that it was investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a motorist and a motorcyclist in the area of southbound I-25 and Park Avenue West.

Denver7 Traffic Southbound I-25 back open after crash that injured two people Sydney Isenberg

Two people were taken to the hospital. In an update Friday afternoon, Denver PD announced that the motorcycle passenger had died from their injuries.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 21-year-old Jacob Blackmon, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. Denver PD said speeding appears to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities shut down southbound I-25 between I-70 and 20th Street to process and clean up the scene. The roadway has since reopened.