Six people in the hospital after head-on crash on Highway 93 Friday morning

Six people are in the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 93 Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) told Denver7.

Law enforcement does not know the condition of any of the six victims, as of 6:34 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened around 5:16 a.m., according to CSP. The road closed around 5:43 a.m. for crash cleanup. The northbound lanes have since reopened, but the southbound lanes are still closed.

CSP told Denver7 the investigation into what happened is underway, and it's unknown if any charges will be filed against any of the drivers.