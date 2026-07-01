Semitruck hauling potatoes fries after catching fire on WB C-470, closing road between Hwy. 285, Morrison Rd.

A semitruck hauling potatoes fried after catching fire on westbound C-470 Tuesday night, closing the roadway between Highway 285, Morrison Road, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the semi caught fire, catching the attention of passing drivers who called 911. The semitruck driver made it out of the vehicle safely without any injuries.



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Semitruck hauling potatoes fries after catching fire on WB C-470

The truck fire did spark a small grass fire along the shoulder of the highway, but West Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters were able to quickly contain before it could spread.

West Metro Fire Rescue said westbound C-470 was closed for about two hours while crews extinguished the fire, contained the grass fire and cleared the scene. However, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed crews still clearing the scene at 5:09 a.m. Monday. The full stretch of the roadway was reopened by 5:54 a.m.