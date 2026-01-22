Semitruck driver dies in late-Wednesday night multi-vehicle crash near Oklahoma border: Colorado State Patrol

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A semitruck driver died in a late-Wednesday night multi-vehicle crash on Highway 287, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

Around 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, CSP was called to a crash involving three semis in the southeast corner of the state, just north of the Oklahoma state line.

A 48-year-old man out of Florida was driving a Volvo semitruck hauling a trailer. He was headed southbound on Highway 287, behind a Peterbilt semi also hauling a trailer. In the opposite lane headed northbound on Highway 287, CSP said a 54-year-old man out of Texas was driving a second Peterbilt semi hauling a trailer.

The driver of the first Peterbilt semi crossed over the center line of the road, hitting the 54-year-old Texas driver head on. The first Peterbilt semi truck was then engulfed in flames.

The 54-year-old Texas man drove off the right side of the road before bringing the semi to a stop. The 48-year-old Florida driver also drove off the right side of the road to avoid the crash, hitting a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop.

The first Peterbilt semi truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) dispatch at 719-544-2525 and reference case number VC260027. CSP will ask tipsters for their name and contact information so investigations can reach them.