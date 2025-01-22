Semitruck driver and dog rescued Tuesday from ditch, Sterling Fire Department says

A semitruck driver and his dog were rescued Tuesday from a ditch off County Road 29 and Highway 14, the Sterling Fire Department said.

The semitruck driver was pulling an empty trailer used for transporting cattle when it left the highway and ended up in an irrigation ditch. The Logan County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol also responded to the scene of the crash. First responders were able to talk to the driver and determine he wasn't injured. The driver wasn't able to get out of the truck, though, because of the water in the irrigation ditch. The responding agencies used ladders to access the cab of the truck to get the driver and his dog out safely.

Little Tornado Recovery removed the semitruck from the ditch once the driver and his dog moved away from the vehicle.