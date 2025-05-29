Semitruck carrying paper products and Sterno fuel cans, crashes on northbound Interstate 25, closing lanes

A semitruck carrying paper products and Sterno fuel cans, crashed on northbound Interstate 25 just north of Mead Thursday morning.

There were only minor injuries, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

However, the wreck closed the interstate in both directions while crews clean up the debris from inside the trailer, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 3:16 a.m. Thursday, Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Sherri Mendez said. The semitruck rolled over underneath the overpass for Weld County Road. The wheels of the truck blocked the entire northbound side of I-25, while the truck reached into the southbound side of the highway. The closure of I-25 between Berthoud and Mead trapped a bunch of trucks behind the crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Prepare for an extended delay, as not only will crews have to clear the roadway, Luber said they'll also have to inspect the bridge above where the semitruck rolled. Engineers will have to ensure the bridge is safe for drivers to travel underneath and over it.

Luber observed traffic backing up on northbound I-25 between Highway 119 and Highway 66 where the interstate closed for the crash.

U.S. Route 287 is a decent way to get around the closure, for those not already stuck in the backup, according to Luber.