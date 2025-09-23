Semi tractor-trailer veers off Interstate 270 bridge at 56th Ave. Tuesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A semi tractor-trailer veered off the Interstate 270 bridge at 56th Ave. around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the South Adams County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived to find the tractor trailer with heavy damage. First responders had to extricate the driver. A Platte Valley ambulance took the driver to the hospital for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

One lane of traffic on eastbound I-270 was blocked after Vasquez Boulevard by the semi tractor-trailer crash. Traffic slowed from Interstate 25, and Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended morning commuters use southbound I-25 to eastbound Interstate 70 instead.

The crash closed 56th Ave. between Eudora and Sand Creek Streets going under I-270. Brighton or Vasquez Boulevards are the best alternatives, according to Luber.

The Commerce City Police Department said it appears as though there is structural damage to the bridge, but it will require further inspection.