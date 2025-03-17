Watch Now
RTD train hits, injures pedestrian Monday morning at E. Smith Road and N. Monaco Street, DPD says

An RTD train hit and injured a pedestrian Monday morning at E. Smith Road and N. Monaco Street, the Denver Police Department said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

N. Monaco Street was closed in both directions at E. Smith Road for the crash investigation. DPD recommended morning commuters take an alternate route.

