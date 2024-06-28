RTD asking voters to decide if the agency can stay exempt from TABOR limits

DENVER — The Regional Transportation will ask eligible voters in November if RTD can still be exempt from the limits associated with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

The agency's board of directors approved a resolution Tuesday to put the question on the Colorado ballot for registered RTD district voters.

“If approved, such a measure would enable RTD to retain revenue needed to continue providing the public with a level of service it expects to receive,” Erik Davidson, the RTD board of directors chair, said.

TABOR was added to the Colorado Constitution in 1992, limiting the amount of tax revenue state governments can keep and spend. In 1995, voters approved TABOR exemptions for RTD to pay off debt that financed the construction of the Southwest and Southeast light rail lines. That debt will be paid off this November, according to RTD.

If the ballot measure is passed during the general election, voters would give RTD authority to "retain and spend all revenue without further voter voter approval," RTD said. It will not raise taxes, according to the Keep Colorado Moving campaign.

The question on whether or not to exempt RTD from TABOR limits will be on ballots Nov. 5.

