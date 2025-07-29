Rollover crash on southbound I-25 after 92nd Ave. blocking most of the highway, leaving express lane open

THORNTON, Colo. — A major crash on southbound Interstate 25 after 92nd Ave., Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday.

The rollover on the north side of the Denver metro area is blocking most of the highway, leaving just the express lane open, according to Luber.

Rollover crash on southbound I-25 after 92nd Ave., leaving express lane open

Traffic backed up to 104th Ave., Luber said. Drivers can use side roads to get to 84th Ave. and then back on to southbound I-25.

The Thornton Police Department is working to determine the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries, the agency's public information officer Kylynn McTague told Denver7.

The wreck was cleared just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.