Resurfacing project on westbound I-70 near Silverthorne starts Monday, closing two lanes of traffic

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A resurfacing project on westbound Interstate 70 near Silverthorne is scheduled to start Monday, closing two lanes of traffic during working hours, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Wednesday.

CDOT said the maintenance work along the heavily traveled stretch of westbound I-70, just before the Silverthorne exit, would take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, October 6. Crews will remove old asphalt and then replace the pavement between mile markers 207.1 and 206.5.

No work is planned along this mile of the highway between Friday and Sunday, but the road maintenance resumes Monday, October 13 through Thursday, October 16 from 5 a .m. to 7 p.m. every day.

One lane will remain open throughout the project, CDOT said, but drivers should plan extra time to get to where they're going.

This schedule could change, depending on the weather, according to CDOT.