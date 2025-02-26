Watch Now
Denver7 Traffic

Rolled semitruck creates delays, blocks lanes on ramp from westbound I-76 to southbound I-25 Wednesday morning

The ramp from westbound Interstate 76 to southbound Interstate 25 closed Wednesday morning for a rolled semitruck, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A rolled semitruck temporarily closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 76 to southbound Interstate 25 Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The semitruck was hauling piping when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped. The semitruck driver was the only person involved and wasn't injured.

The crash was first reported at 3:25 a.m. CDOT expected the ramp to close for hours. However, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber could see some traffic moving past the rolled semi on the ramp at 5:33 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers will need to close the ramp again to clean up the semitruck crash, Luber said.

CDOT advised drivers on I-76 to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Hear Denver Traffic Expert Jayson Luber outline a variety of detour options, in the video player below:

Ramp from WB I-76 to SB I-25 closes Wednesday morning for rolled semitruck

Drivers can use I-76, continue over to Pecos Street, go under the bridge, turn around and come back, Luber said. Going from eastbound I-76 to southbound I-25 is open. Westbound to southbound is what remains blocked.

Another option is commuters could take I-76, exit 270, go up north to I-25 and 84th, and turn around, Luber said. You could also take Highway 36 to Pecos and turn around.

