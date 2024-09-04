Police investigation of robberies, crash closes northbound E Vasquez Boulevard at 56th Ave. Wednesday morning

Watch Now
A police investigation closed northbound E Vasquez Boulevard at 56th Ave. Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A police investigation closed northbound E Vasquez Boulevard at 56th Ave. Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Denver police said two locations were robbed overnight.

Officers spotted a car associated with the robberies and that's when a police chase started, according to DPD. The chase ended in a crash near 56th Ave. and Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City.

No one was hurt.

DPD said the two suspects were in taken into custody, but officers are looking for others who may have been involved.

