Police investigation of robberies, crash closes northbound E Vasquez Boulevard at 56th Ave. Wednesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A police investigation closed northbound E Vasquez Boulevard at 56th Ave. Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

So now it it looks like all police are clear of 270. NB Vasquez is closed at 56th Ave. SB is open or partially open. pic.twitter.com/ysSyokfLog — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 4, 2024

Denver police said two locations were robbed overnight.

Officers spotted a car associated with the robberies and that's when a police chase started, according to DPD. The chase ended in a crash near 56th Ave. and Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City.

We’re working a non-injury crash scene at HWY 85/56th that has 85 shutdown to 60th. This stems from a @DenverPolice pursuit so any inquiries should be directed to DPD. pic.twitter.com/uZFwYJdZAf — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) September 4, 2024

No one was hurt.

DPD said the two suspects were in taken into custody, but officers are looking for others who may have been involved.