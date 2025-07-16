Expect delays as police activity impacts I-25 SB lanes in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. – A police situation is impacting several southbound lanes of I-25 in Thornton just after 84th Street.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said initially only the express lane was open just after 84th the incident was reported at around 3:30 a.m., but since then, all lanes have reopened.

“Slowing from just after 92nd. It is about a 15 to 20 minute delay. Pecos to Hwy 36 will be quicker,” said Luber.

He said to expect traffic to be slow in the area. Thornton police told Luber officers were on the scene assisting the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in the apprehension of a vehicle theft suspect.

Denver7

The CSP told Denver a trooper's patrol unit was involved in a crash while assisting in the apprehension and no one was injured.

the CSP said the suspect was in custody and all I-25 lanes should reopen shortly.

Denver7 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated.