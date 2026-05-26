Pedestrian hit by large commercial truck dies over the weekend, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian that was hit by a large commercial truck on May 19 died over the weekend, the Commerce City Police Department said on Tuesday.

The wreck happened on 96th Ave. between Chambers and Buckley Roads. The 58-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, Commerce City police said he died at the hospital a few days later.

The driver remained on scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Commerce City police said the pedestrian was at fault, and the driver will not be cited or face any charges.

"Regardless, this is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with all involved," Commerce City police said.