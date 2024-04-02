Watch Now
Woman dies Tuesday morning after being hit by a car near W 55th Pl. and Lowell Boulevard

Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 13:43:49-04

UNINCORPORATED ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died Tuesday morning after being hit by car near W 55th Pl. and Lowell Boulevard, Colorado State Patrol's public information officer Trooper Gabriel Moltrer confirmed to Denver7.

Trooper Moltrer said the driver did stay on the scene, but no citations have been issued yet as the investigation into what happened is still underway.

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in unincorporated Adams County.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Lowell Boulevard were closed for the crash investigation and cleanup. Southbound traffic was diverted onto W 55th Pl.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted CSP with traffic control following the wreck, Sgt. Adam Sherman told Denver7.

